Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 10500
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1517 vs 1151 points
- Around 9.6 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +39%
1509
1088
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +49%
12281
8220
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +13%
3166
2802
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +65%
21568
13068
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +33%
1531
1151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +37%
7968
5820
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
