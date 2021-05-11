Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 11260H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1243 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
582
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +30%
5019
3865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3292
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22250
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +26%
1589
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +52%
9077
5971
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
