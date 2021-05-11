Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 1130G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1130G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1548 vs 1296 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12049
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +23%
3123
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +103%
21245
10471
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +19%
1524
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +85%
8493
4581
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i7-1130G7
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|8-18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|64
|40
|ROPs
|32
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1