Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 1135G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1543 vs 1325 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +12%
1518
1353
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +139%
12201
5103
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +15%
3156
2750
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +117%
22120
10205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +16%
1564
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +93%
8469
4397
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|64
|40
|ROPs
|32
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
