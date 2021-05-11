Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Core i5 1140G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 1140G7

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
Intel Core i5 1140G7
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i5 1140G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1140G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1140G7 and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1304 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i5 1140G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 1, 2020
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-11800H i5-1140G7
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1598
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 8x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1140G7 or i7 11800H?
