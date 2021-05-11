Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 1140G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1140G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1304 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4920
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2764
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +22%
1592
1304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +88%
9059
4810
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i5-1140G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|8x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1