We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1145G7 and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1548 vs 1401 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 28 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +100%
21245
Core i5 1145G7
10638
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i5 1145G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 1, 2020
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-11800H i5-1145G7
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 11-26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 64 40
ROPs 32 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 1145G7 +207%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

