We compared two CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11500 and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +23%
9038
Core i5 11500
7340

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i5 11500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 March 16, 2021
Launch price 395 USD 192 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Rocket Lake
Model number i7-11800H i5-11500
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i5 11500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11500 or i7 11800H?
