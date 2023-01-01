Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Core i5 12400: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H
1487
Core i5 12400 +14%
1694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +1%
12148
Core i5 12400
12022
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H
3093
Core i5 12400 +14%
3541
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +7%
20962
Core i5 12400
19524
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-11800H i5-12400
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 730

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1787 LGA-1700
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 65 W
Max. Boost TDP - 117 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400 or i7 11800H?
