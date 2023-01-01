Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 12400
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1487
Core i5 12400 +14%
1694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +1%
12148
12022
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3093
Core i5 12400 +14%
3541
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +7%
20962
19524
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1552
Core i5 12400 +4%
1620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +2%
8806
8673
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i5-12400
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics 730
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|117 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
