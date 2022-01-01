Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 1245U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 1245U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1245U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1558 vs 1402 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1245U
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3103
Core i5 1245U +8%
3337
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +63%
21201
12981
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +12%
1557
1391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +54%
8795
5706
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i5-1245U
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i5 1245U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
