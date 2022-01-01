Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Core i5 1245U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 1245U

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
Intel Core i5 1245U
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i5 1245U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 1245U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1245U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1245U and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1558 vs 1402 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1245U
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +63%
21201
Core i5 1245U
12981
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +12%
1557
Core i5 1245U
1391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +54%
8795
Core i5 1245U
5706
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i5 1245U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-11800H i5-1245U
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 1245U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i5 1245U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1245U or i7 11800H?
