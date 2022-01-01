Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Core i5 12500: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500 and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1517 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H
1509
Core i5 12500 +20%
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
12281
Core i5 12500 +6%
13059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H
3166
Core i5 12500 +20%
3791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +6%
21568
Core i5 12500
20319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H
1531
Core i5 12500 +15%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
7968
Core i5 12500 +11%
8824
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i5 12500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-11800H i5-12500
Socket BGA-1787 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

