Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 12500
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1517 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1509
Core i5 12500 +20%
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12281
Core i5 12500 +6%
13059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3166
Core i5 12500 +20%
3791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +6%
21568
20319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1531
Core i5 12500 +15%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7968
Core i5 12500 +11%
8824
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i5-12500
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
