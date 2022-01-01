Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 12600K

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i5 12600K

We compared two CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1931 vs 1523 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
12139
Core i5 12600K +42%
17238
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
21390
Core i5 12600K +24%
26615
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
8088
Core i5 12600K +49%
12015
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-11800H i5-12600K
Socket BGA-1787 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 1165G7
4. Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
5. Intel Core i7 11800H vs Apple M1 Pro
6. Intel Core i5 12600K vs i9 10900K
7. Intel Core i5 12600K vs i5 10600K
8. Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
9. Intel Core i5 12600K vs i9 9900K
10. Intel Core i5 12600K vs i9 12900K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600K or i7 11800H?
EnglishРусский