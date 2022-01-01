Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Core i5 8250U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8250U and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 81% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1558 vs 860 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 35% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Around 13.7 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +292%
12234
Core i5 8250U
3119
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +63%
3149
Core i5 8250U
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +257%
21142
Core i5 8250U
5921
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +207%
8847
Core i5 8250U
2881
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i5 8250U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 August 21, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Kaby Lake R
Model number i7-11800H i5-8250U
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 620
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 8250U
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i5 8250U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

