Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 8250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 3-years and 9-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 81% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1558 vs 860 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 35% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 13.7 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +67%
1513
908
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +292%
12234
3119
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +63%
3149
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +257%
21142
5921
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +82%
1573
863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +207%
8847
2881
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|August 21, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
