We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300H and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1517 vs 1031 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +39%
1509
Core i5 8300H
1086
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +175%
12281
Core i5 8300H
4468
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +36%
3166
Core i5 8300H
2326
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +183%
21568
Core i5 8300H
7620
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +48%
1531
Core i5 8300H
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +123%
7968
Core i5 8300H
3575
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i5 8300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 April 3, 2018
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Coffee Lake
Model number i7-11800H i5-8300H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 8300H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i5 8300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8300H or i7 11800H?
