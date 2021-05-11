Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 1068NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1548 vs 1317 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Around 7.1 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +22%
1486
1217
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +169%
12049
4487
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +23%
3123
2530
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +106%
21245
10317
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +18%
1524
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +84%
8493
4626
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 1, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Ice Lake U
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i7-1068NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
