Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 10700K

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i7 10700K

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700K and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1517 vs 1292 points
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
12281
Core i7 10700K +4%
12747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +11%
21568
Core i7 10700K
19498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i7 10700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 1, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake-S
Model number i7-11800H i7-10700K
Socket BGA-1787 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i7 10700K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

