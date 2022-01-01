Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 10700K VS Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 10700K We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10700K and 11800H Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 45 vs 125 Watt

Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1517 vs 1292 points

Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K Unlocked multiplier

11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i7 10700K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 11, 2021 May 1, 2020 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake-S Model number i7-11800H i7-10700K Socket BGA-1787 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 630 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5.1 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 19-23x 38x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 35-45 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1200 MHz Shading Units 256 192 TMUs 16 24 ROPs 8 3 Execution Units 32 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 11800H 0.742 TFLOPS Core i7 10700K 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i7 10700K official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16