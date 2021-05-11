Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 10710U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10710U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1548 vs 1139 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 9.54 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +19%
1486
1244
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +103%
12049
5921
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +29%
3123
2414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +114%
21245
9917
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +34%
1524
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +71%
8493
4980
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i7-10710U
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1