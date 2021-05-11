Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 10850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 982 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +71%
4920
2882
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2871
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +60%
1592
994
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +195%
9059
3076
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
