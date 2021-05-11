Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 11390H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1518
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12201
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3156
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22120
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1564
Core i7 11390H +4%
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +56%
8469
5433
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|June 21, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i7-11390H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|29-34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1