We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 2.5-2.9 GHz i7 11600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600H and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +27%
12201
Core i7 11600H
9581
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i7 11600H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 June 1, 2021
Launch price 395 USD 395 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-11800H i7-11600H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5-2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 25-29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) -
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 11600H
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i7 11600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11600H or i7 11800H?
