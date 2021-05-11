Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 11600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 2.5-2.9 GHz i7 11600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1518
1518
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +27%
12201
9581
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3156
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22120
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8469
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|June 1, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i7-11600H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.5-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|25-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i7 11600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
