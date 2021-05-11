Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Core i7 1160G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 1160G7

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
Intel Core i7 1160G7
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i7 1160G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.1 GHz i7 1160G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1160G7 and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1548 vs 1395 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +278%
12049
Core i7 1160G7
3188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +97%
21245
Core i7 1160G7
10774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i7 1160G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 2, 2020
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i7-11800H i7-1160G7
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1598
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 0.9-2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 9-21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 1160G7 +267%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 10875H
3. Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
4. Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 11370H
5. Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
6. Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i7 1065G7
7. Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i7 1165G7
8. Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i7 1185G7
9. Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
10. Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 1145G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1160G7 or i7 11800H?
EnglishРусский