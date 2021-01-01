Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1455
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5028
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
