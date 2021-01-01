Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1180G7 or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 1180G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1474 vs 1058 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +39%
1455
Ryzen 5 4500U
1046
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +39%
5028
Ryzen 5 4500U
3607

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1180G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen 2
Model number i7-1180G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 0.9-2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i7 1180G7?
