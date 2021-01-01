Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1542 vs 1255 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4859
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23151
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +25%
1563
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5331
Ryzen 7 3700X +62%
8624
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
