Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 1180G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1542 vs 1255 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +25%
1563
Ryzen 7 3700X
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1180G7
5331
Ryzen 7 3700X +62%
8624

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1180G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 329 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen 2
Model number i7-1180G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 0.9-2.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 7-15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 1180G7?
