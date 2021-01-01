Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1542 vs 1160 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2704
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19234
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +35%
1563
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5331
Ryzen 7 4800H +32%
7032
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
