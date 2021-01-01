Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 with 4-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3607
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +3%
1455
1406
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5028
Ryzen 7 5800U +40%
7050
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
