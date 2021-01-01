Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1180G7 or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1180G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Pro – 15 vs 30 Watt
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 1.69 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1472 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1180G7
1302
M1 Pro +18%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1180G7
3499
M1 Pro +253%
12346
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1180G7
1479
M1 Pro +20%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1180G7
4963
M1 Pro +158%
12785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1180G7 and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 1, 2020 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 -
Model number i7-1180G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 0.9-2.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 9-22x -
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 7-15 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 2048
TMUs 48 128
ROPs 24 64
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1180G7
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Pro +208%
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 1180G7?
