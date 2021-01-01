Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i5 1130G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1130G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1473 vs 1290 points
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +13%
1481
1311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +18%
5189
4379
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|i7-1130G7
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-22x
|8-18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1