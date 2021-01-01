Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1180G7 or Core i5 11500H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i5 11500H

Intel Core i7 1180G7
VS
Intel Core i5 11500H
Intel Core i7 1180G7
Intel Core i5 11500H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 with 4-cores against the 2.4-2.9 GHz i5 11500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11500H and 1180G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1180G7
3499
Core i5 11500H +176%
9648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1180G7 and i5 11500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-1180G7 i5-11500H
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.9-2.2 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-22x 24-29x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1180G7 +128%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 11500H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page Intel Core i5 11500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11500H or i7 1180G7?
