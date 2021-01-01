Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1180G7 or Core i5 1155G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i5 1155G7

Intel Core i7 1180G7
VS
Intel Core i5 1155G7
Intel Core i7 1180G7
Intel Core i5 1155G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1155G7 and 1180G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1180G7 and i5 1155G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 June 8, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1180G7 i7-1155G7
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.2 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-22x 10-25x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1180G7 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1180G7 or Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. Intel Core i7 1180G7 or Intel Core i7 1160G7
3. Intel Core i5 1155G7 or Intel Core i7 1165G7
4. Intel Core i5 1155G7 or Intel Core i5 8250U
5. Intel Core i5 1155G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
6. Intel Core i5 1155G7 or AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1155G7 or i7 1180G7?
EnglishРусский