We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 12600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600H and 1180G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1180G7 and i5 12600H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-1180G7 i5-12600H
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 0.9-2.2 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-22x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1180G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page Intel Core i5 12600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

