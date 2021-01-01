Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i7 1060G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 against the 1.0 GHz i7 1060G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1474 vs 1221 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 1180G7 – 9 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +21%
1455
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +124%
5028
2243
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|i7-1060G7
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|8x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
