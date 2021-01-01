Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i7 1065G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1474 vs 1217 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1523
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2429
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8844
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +21%
1455
1199
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +34%
5028
3764
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|8x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
