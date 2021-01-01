Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1180G7 or Core i7 10710U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i7 10710U

Intel Core i7 1180G7
VS
Intel Core i7 10710U
Intel Core i7 1180G7
Intel Core i7 10710U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10710U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10710U and 1180G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1474 vs 1097 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1180G7 and i7 10710U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Comet Lake
Model number i7-1180G7 i7-10710U
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.9-2.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 8x -
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page Intel Core i7 10710U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1180G7 and Intel Core i7 1160G7
2. Intel Core i7 10710U and Intel Core i7 10750H
3. Intel Core i7 10710U and Intel Core i7 1065G7
4. Intel Core i7 10710U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
5. Intel Core i7 10710U and Intel Core i7 10510U
6. Intel Core i7 10710U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10710U or i7 1180G7?
EnglishРусский