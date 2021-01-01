Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i7 10710U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10710U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1474 vs 1097 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2418
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10045
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +35%
1455
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +8%
5028
4666
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|i7-10710U
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|8x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1