Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i7 10870H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i7 10870H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10870H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
502
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3475
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2805
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16246
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5331
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|September 10, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|i7-10870H
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1