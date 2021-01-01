Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1180G7 or Core i7 11370H: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11370H and 1180G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1180G7 and i7 11370H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-1180G7 i7-11370H
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics 96

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.2 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-22x 30-33x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1180G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 11370H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page Intel Core i7 11370H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11370H or i7 1180G7?
