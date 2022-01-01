Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i7 11390H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1267
Core i7 11390H +26%
1601
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3408
Core i7 11390H +86%
6347
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2310
Core i7 11390H +33%
3077
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6550
Core i7 11390H +69%
11075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1460
Core i7 11390H +3%
1500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +9%
4860
4443
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|June 21, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Tiger Lake-H35
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|i7-11390H
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-22x
|29-34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
