Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i7 11390H

Intel Core i7 1180G7
VS
Intel Core i7 11390H
Intel Core i7 1180G7
Intel Core i7 11390H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11390H and 1180G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1180G7
6550
Core i7 11390H +69%
11075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1180G7 and i7 11390H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 June 21, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake-H35
Model number i7-1180G7 i7-11390H
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.2 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-22x 29-34x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1180G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 11390H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page Intel Core i7 11390H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

