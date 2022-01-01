Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i7 11390H VS Intel Core i7 1180G7 Intel Core i7 11390H We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11390H and 1180G7 Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7 Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 15 vs 35 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H Newer - released 10-months later

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1180G7 and i7 11390H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 1, 2020 June 21, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake-H35 Model number i7-1180G7 i7-11390H Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 0.9-2.2 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 9-22x 29-34x Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 7-15 W 28-35 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz Shading Units 768 768 TMUs 48 48 ROPs 24 24 Execution Units 96 96 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1180G7 1.69 TFLOPS Core i7 11390H 1.69 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page Intel Core i7 11390H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16