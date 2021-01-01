Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i7 1165G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2528
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2855
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10299
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +1%
1455
1447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1180G7 +7%
5028
4717
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3