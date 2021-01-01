Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1180G7 or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 1180G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1180G7 and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020
Launch price - 426 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1180G7 i7-1165G7
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.2 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i7 1180G7?
