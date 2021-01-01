Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs i7 11800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 with 4-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
591
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4953
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22448
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1489
Core i7 11800H +6%
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5207
Core i7 11800H +73%
9018
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-22x
|19-23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1