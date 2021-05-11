Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Ryzen 7 4800HS: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1631 vs 1171 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +16%
12248
Ryzen 7 4800HS
10545
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +5%
19858
Ryzen 7 4800HS
18923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 March 16, 2020
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 2
Model number i7-11850H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800HS +141%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

