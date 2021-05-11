Intel Core i7 11850H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1631 vs 1139 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +23%
1488
1212
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +26%
12248
9694
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +21%
3140
2598
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +17%
19858
16927
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +43%
1626
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +50%
9189
6108
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
