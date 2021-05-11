Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +14%
5429
Ryzen 7 5800H
4768
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i7-11850H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

