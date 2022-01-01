Intel Core i7 11850H vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U VS Intel Core i7 11850H AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5850U and 11850H Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1594 vs 1376 points

9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 15 vs 45 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Around 17.1 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 11, 2021 March 16, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake H45 Cezanne U Model number i7-11850H - Socket BGA-1787 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 1.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21-25x 19x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 35-45 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 256 512 TMUs 16 32 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 11850H 0.742 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.3 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12