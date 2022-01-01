Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5850U and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1594 vs 1376 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.1 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Cezanne U
Model number i7-11850H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U or Intel Core i7 11850H?
