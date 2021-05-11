Intel Core i7 11850H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
591
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5429
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8781
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
