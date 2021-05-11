Intel Core i7 11850H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1488
Ryzen 9 5900X +5%
1557
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12248
Ryzen 9 5900X +68%
20536
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3140
Ryzen 9 5900X +11%
3489
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19858
Ryzen 9 5900X +96%
38941
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1626
Ryzen 9 5900X +3%
1671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9189
Ryzen 9 5900X +53%
14067
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|549 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
