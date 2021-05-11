Intel Core i7 11850H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
- Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1537
Ryzen 9 5950X +7%
1638
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12351
Ryzen 9 5950X +112%
26245
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3290
Ryzen 9 5950X +8%
3563
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22170
Ryzen 9 5950X +111%
46843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1610
Ryzen 9 5950X +8%
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8880
Ryzen 9 5950X +91%
16931
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
