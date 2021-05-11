Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
  • Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
12351
Ryzen 9 5950X +112%
26245
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
22170
Ryzen 9 5950X +111%
46843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
8880
Ryzen 9 5950X +91%
16931

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i7-11850H -
Socket BGA-1787 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) No

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 32
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i7 11850H?
