Intel Core i7 11850H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1488
Ryzen 9 5980HX +8%
1613
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +3%
12248
11842
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3140
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19858
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H +2%
1626
1600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H +1%
9189
9087
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
