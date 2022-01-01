Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11850H vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel Core i7 11850H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i7 11850H
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 45 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 21.9 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1594 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H
1526
Ryzen 9 7950X +35%
2065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
12366
Ryzen 9 7950X +210%
38354
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H
3198
Ryzen 9 7950X +35%
4322
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
21203
Ryzen 9 7950X +202%
63929
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H
1601
Ryzen 9 7950X +39%
2231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
8585
Ryzen 9 7950X +175%
23624
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 August 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Raphael
Model number i7-11850H -
Socket BGA-1787 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 32
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 45x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 73.1 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11850H vs M1 Max
2. Core i7 11850H vs Core i7 12800H
3. Ryzen 9 7950X vs Core i9 12900K
4. Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
5. Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
6. Ryzen 9 7950X vs Core i7 13700K
7. Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 9 7900X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i7 11850H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский