Intel Core i7 11850H vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 45 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 21.9 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1594 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1526
Ryzen 9 7950X +35%
2065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12366
Ryzen 9 7950X +210%
38354
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3198
Ryzen 9 7950X +35%
4322
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21203
Ryzen 9 7950X +202%
63929
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Ryzen 9 7950X +39%
2231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8585
Ryzen 9 7950X +175%
23624
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|45x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|73.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
