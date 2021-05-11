Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11850H vs Apple M1 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Around 153.6 GB/s (300%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
12351
M1 Pro
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H
1610
M1 Pro +10%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
8880
M1 Pro +44%
12785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 11, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake H45 -
Model number i7-11850H -
Socket BGA-1787 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21-25x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 2048
TMUs 16 128
ROPs 8 64
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS
M1 Pro +601%
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 11850H?
