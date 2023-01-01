Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or M2 Max: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 358.4 GB/s (700%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1594 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H
1508
M2 Max +10%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
12251
M2 Max +23%
15107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H
3144
M2 Max +32%
4158
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
20814
M2 Max +26%
26226
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H
1589
M2 Max +26%
1996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
8498
M2 Max +76%
14979
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 11, 2021 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-11850H -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.1-2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21-25x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1787 Apple M-Socket
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 30 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 4864
TMUs 16 304
ROPs 8 152
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i7 11850H?
