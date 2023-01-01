Intel Core i7 11850H vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Around 358.4 GB/s (700%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1594 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1508
M2 Max +10%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12251
M2 Max +23%
15107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3144
M2 Max +32%
4158
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20814
M2 Max +26%
26226
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1589
M2 Max +26%
1996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8498
M2 Max +76%
14979
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4864
|TMUs
|16
|304
|ROPs
|8
|152
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1