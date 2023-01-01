Intel Core i7 11850H vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Around 153.6 GB/s (300%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1594 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1508
M2 Pro +10%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12251
M2 Pro +21%
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3144
M2 Pro +31%
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20814
M2 Pro +27%
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1589
M2 Pro +25%
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8498
M2 Pro +76%
14922
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2432
|TMUs
|16
|152
|ROPs
|8
|76
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1