Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11850H vs Apple M2 Pro

Intel Core i7 11850H
VS
Apple M2 Pro
Intel Core i7 11850H
Apple M2 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Around 153.6 GB/s (300%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1594 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H
1508
M2 Pro +10%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
12251
M2 Pro +21%
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H
3144
M2 Pro +31%
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
20814
M2 Pro +27%
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11850H
1589
M2 Pro +25%
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11850H
8498
M2 Pro +76%
14922
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 11, 2021 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-11850H -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.1-2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21-25x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1787 Apple M-Socket
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 30 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 2432
TMUs 16 152
ROPs 8 76
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M2 and M2 Pro
2. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Apple M2 Pro
3. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X and Apple M2 Pro
4. Intel Core i9 13900K and Apple M2 Pro
5. Apple M1 and M2 Pro
6. Apple M2 Max and M2 Pro
7. Apple M1 Max and M2 Pro
8. Intel Core i7 13700K and Apple M2 Pro
9. Apple M1 Max and Intel Core i7 11850H
10. Intel Core i7 12700H and i7 11850H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i7 11850H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский